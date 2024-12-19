Italian military delegation visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Pursuant to the plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy, military experts in civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) from the Italian Republic visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense organized a meeting with the Italian delegation.

The guests were briefed on the communication strategy of the Ministry of Defense and approved a relevant decision by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. Additionally, the Italian guests received comprehensive information on the 44-day Second Karabakh War, which culminated in the victory of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on the provision of information in subsequent operations and efforts to combat disinformation.

Subsequent to presentations on CIMIC by Italian military experts, discussions ensued about the adoption of modern methods in this domain, and inquiries of mutual interest were addressed.

