Azerbaijan shares latest details on its nationals detained in Eritrea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Regular communication is maintained with the Azerbaijani crew members of the vessels detained in Eritrea, Caspian Marine Services (CMS) B.V told Trend.

According to the company, the crew members are being provided with food and are in contact with their families.

“Their health is good,” the company added.

Previously, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said that no new developments have occurred regarding the issue, and that relevant negotiations are still ongoing.

To note, on November 7, 2024, three vessels – "CMS Pahlavan," "CMS Igid," and "CMS-3," sailing under the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and operated by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V. – were forced to enter the territorial waters of the State of Eritrea due to worsening weather conditions during their journey to Abu Dhabi (the UAE) via the Suez Canal.

Despite prior communication with the port authorities of the State of Eritrea during the vessels' transit, the failure to provide the required information promptly led to the vessels' entry into the country's 12-mile territorial waters being considered unauthorized.

In total, 25 persons stay on the detained vessels. The 18 crew members on board are all citizens of Azerbaijan.

