Azerbaijani diaspora holds meeting in Dusseldorf and nearby cities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community in Dusseldorf and nearby cities in Germany, Trend reports via the committee.

The meeting began with the playing of the Azerbaijani national anthem and a respectful commemoration of the brave sons of the homeland who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Board of the Germany Azerbaijanis Alliance Nuran Abdullayev briefed the participants on the activities of the organization, highlighting the exceptional contributions of Azerbaijanis living in Germany to the Alliance's effective operations.

The committee chairman thanked the diaspora members for their contributions to diaspora work.

He spoke about the long-term projects carried out by the committee and the diaspora, including the Azerbaijani Houses abroad, coordination councils, weekend schools, the successful community-building process among our compatriots, and other important aspects of diaspora activities.

It was emphasized that the diaspora policy, established by the National Leader, has been further developed and elevated to a new level under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with its content deepening and every Azerbaijani living abroad being under the care of the state.

The undeniable services of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in promoting Azerbaijani culture worldwide were highlighted, and it was noted that Azerbaijanis living abroad highly appreciate these efforts.

Sabina Mammadova, a member of the Board of the Germany Azerbaijanis Alliance, the head of the "Mugham" German-Azerbaijani Music Union, and a pianist, spoke about the efforts to unite Azerbaijanis living in different countries and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its attention and care towards the diaspora.

Afterward, video clips showcasing our nation's triumph in Karabakh were rolled out and met with open arms.

During the meeting, questions from the diaspora members were answered, proposals regarding modern conceptual approaches to community development were voiced, and future prospects were widely discussed.

The event continued with an artistic part. Performances by violinists Farhad Garayusifli, Anne-Heloise Gevers, Azerbaijani composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Seyran Ismayilkhanov, Italian opera singer mezzo-soprano Chinara Shirinova, pianist Sabina Mammadova, Mugham TV Contest laureate Vusala Cabir, and other delightful music were met with applause.

To note, more than 200 Azerbaijanis from over 25 cities in Germany attended the community meeting.

In recent years, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora has been systematically organizing meetings with Azerbaijanis living in various countries, listening to their suggestions and concerns, and analyzing efforts to create a unified diaspora network.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel