Azerbaijan’s epic Asgaran Fortress set to transform into majestic open-air park (PHOTO)

ASGARAN, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Asgaran Fortress complex is on the brink of a makeover, destined to become an open-air historical park, thanks to the Azerbaijani government’s tireless efforts in its restoration, Trend reports.

This news was brought to light during a media tour held at the Asgaran Fortress complex.

The fortress, a relic from the 18th century crafted under the watchful eye of Karabakh's ruler, Panahali Khan, is currently undergoing restoration. The design project for the complex encompasses four main directions: "Cultural and Natural Heritage," "Infrastructure and Services," "Entertainment and Recreation," and "Marketing and Promotion."

The initiative seeks to enhance and fortify the bastion, implement archaeological investigations, and develop a historical outdoor exhibition space.

Proposals for the development encompass the establishment of a multifamily residential enclave, ancillary recreational amenities, and an integrated infrastructure of internal thoroughfares catering to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Moreover, the stronghold zone will be outfitted with the requisite framework to facilitate festivals, cultural exhibitions, and athletic contests, alongside amenities for recreation, entertainment, commerce, and public dining services.

The restoration of the Asgaran Fortress complex and the revival of its former glory are key to promoting the rich, multi-century-old culture, architecture, and urban planning heritage of Azerbaijan.

The Asgaran Fortress, built during the rise of the Karabakh Khanate, is one of the unique examples of Azerbaijani architecture. Located 24 kilometers from Shusha and 5 kilometers from Khojaly, the fortress was historically surrounded by mountains and sits on both banks of the Gargarchay River.

The fortress was destroyed following the occupation of Khojaly by Armenian forces in 1992 and was subjected to illegal "construction and restoration works" by the occupiers, which severely altered the monument’s appearance. The fortress was liberated during anti-terrorist operations by the Azerbaijani army on September 19-20, 2023.

To note, on February 18, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva examined the conceptual project for the Asgaran Fortress Complex.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel