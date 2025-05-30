Individual loses leg after Armenian-trapped mine blast in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

AGHDERE, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ On May 30, a mine incident occurred in the village of Giziloba in the Terter district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that Telman Akhmed oglu Guseynov, born in 1978, a resident of the village of Yukhari Garadagli in the Terter district, was wounded in the right leg as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion on the former contact line while grazing cattle in the area of ​​the village of Gyzyloba, which was not demined. The injured was hospitalized with a laceration of the right foot.

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Terter District Prosecutor's Office.

The Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office once again call on citizens to observe safety rules, pay attention to mine hazard signs and not to enter unfamiliar areas.

21:23 (GMT+4) A man injured in a mine explosion in the village of Garadagly in the Terter district was taken to the Terter Central District Hospital on May 30, at about 19:30, TABIB says in response to a request from Trend.

The man, born in 1978, was reportedly diagnosed with a laceration to the foot of his right leg.

"Currently, his treatment continues in the emergency department. The health condition of the victim is assessed as serious," the TABIB noted.

19:59 (GMT+4) The civilian injured after stepping on a landmine in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district has been evacuated from the site and handed over to the relevant authorities, Trend’s local correspondent reports.

Born in 1978, Huseynov was hospitalized at the central hospital in the Barda district. He lost his leg as a result of the explosion.

The cumulative count of mine victims in Azerbaijan, caused by the Armenian military forces, surpasses 3,400. Among these victims, 359 are minors and 38 are females. Since November 10, 2020, there have been 382 victims of mine explosions, leading to 70 fatalities and 312 injuries.