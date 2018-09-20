Heydar Aliyev Foundation, BP ink memorandum for co-op on joint projects (PHOTO)

20 September 2018 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation on implementation of joint projects.

The signing ceremony was attended by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones.

At the meeting held between the representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and BP Azerbaijan, the sides discussed projects that will be implemented in Azerbaijan, including opportunities for cooperation in the social, cultural, sports, environmental spheres, in education, science and technology.

Story still developing

