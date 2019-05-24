Model Charter of social security centers approved in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Model Charter of Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

The Model Charter has been approved with the purpose to implement the decree by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “On ensuring the activities of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security” dated December 10, 2018.

