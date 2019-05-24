Model Charter of social security centers approved in Azerbaijan

24 May 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Model Charter of Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

The Model Charter has been approved with the purpose to implement the decree by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “On ensuring the activities of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security” dated December 10, 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan sees growth in production of building materials
Economy 08:52
Situation in microfinance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 08:02
Ukraine’s Marine Engineering Bureau plans to build new vessels in Azerbaijan
Economy 23 May 19:37
British singer to perform at opening ceremony of UEFA Europa League final match in Baku
Society 23 May 19:37
Azerbaijan’s Rattan company decides on new direction of product export
Economy 23 May 19:07
Defense ministry: Armenia’s entire territory under Azerbaijani army’s surveillance
Politics 23 May 19:06
Latest
Uzbeks buy 63% of foreign currency through applications
Finance 10:42
Deloitte Azerbaijan introduces fourth edition of Business Outlook in Azerbaijan
Business 10:30
May expected to announce date of her departure
World 10:11
Iran's Behran Oil Co exports products worth $100 million
Oil&Gas 10:07
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 24
Finance 09:42
Turkmen Ministry of Textile Industry extends tender for production of nonwovens
Tenders 09:34
Rockets hit hotel in Libyan capital
World 09:34
Iran's basic goods imports grow by 85%
Economy 09:33