State Property Affairs Committee of Azerbaijan to hold regular auction (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

The State Property Affairs Committee of Azerbaijan has held a regular auction, where 3 small state-owned facilities and 6 non-residential areas were privatized, Trend reports referring to the committee.

The next auction will be held June 4.

Those willing to take part in the auction will get the opportunity to make a choice on 85 objects of state property, including 22 joint stock companies, 48 ​​small state-owned facilities, 11 non-residential areas and 4 vehicles.

