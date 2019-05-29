State Property Affairs Committee of Azerbaijan to hold regular auction (PHOTO)

29 May 2019 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

The State Property Affairs Committee of Azerbaijan has held a regular auction, where 3 small state-owned facilities and 6 non-residential areas were privatized, Trend reports referring to the committee.

The next auction will be held June 4.

Those willing to take part in the auction will get the opportunity to make a choice on 85 objects of state property, including 22 joint stock companies, 48 ​​small state-owned facilities, 11 non-residential areas and 4 vehicles.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
14 more state properties privatized in Azerbaijan
Economy 28 March 2017 16:29
Turkmenistan establishes commission on privatization of state property
Turkmenistan 1 August 2014 13:14
Latest
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 18:15
Kazakh Defense Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment
Tenders 18:12
Iran's customs to release imported goods without entrance fee payments
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani-Turkish fertilizer production plant studies new export direction
Economy 17:59
Conditions to be created for using Russian Mir payment cards in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:57
Norwegian Equinor eyes to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sector (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 17:54
EU to not negotiate with Turkey on new terms - report
Turkey 17:53
Operations in northern Iraq to continue until all terrorists killed – Turkish minister
Turkey 17:50