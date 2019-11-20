Azerbaijan discloses number of people involved in self-employment program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Some 9,310 people have been involved in the self-employment program by the State Employment Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

Of those 9,310 people, 7,072 successfully completed the training.

Following the training, 5,512 unemployed and job seekers who successfully created their business plans were provided with necessary materials in accordance with the business plans.

These individuals have already set up their small households by using these goods and materials.

The majority of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, internally displaced people, members of families of martyrs, people receiving targeted social assistance and members of big families, youth and war veterans.

The number of people involved in the self-employment program is expected to reach 10,000 till late 2019.

