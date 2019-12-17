Since 2015 salary of railway workers in Azerbaijan greatly increased

17 December 2019 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Since 2015, salary of railway workers in Azerbaijan has increased significantly, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said at a press conference held in the headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Trend reports Dec. 17.

“If in 2015 the average salary of railway workers was 130 manat ($76.6), now it reaches 583 manat ($343.6),” the chairman said.

Gurbanov noted that reforms are being carried out in the railway sector, and preference is given to young people.

The chairman added that up to 20,000 people work in this field in Azerbaijan.

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 17)

