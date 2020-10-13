Armenian provocations damaged 160 businesses in Azerbaijan- SMEs Development Agency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

Trend:

Today the chairman of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency (SMEs) of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Mammadov, senior officials of the Agency, and the State Tax Service met with entrepreneurs of the Ganja and Barda region, who suffered from the military provocation of Armenia. They got acquainted with the damage caused to farms and business facilities, Trend reports via the Agency.

Serious damage was caused to the civilian population, infrastructure facilities, state property, and business entities as a result of military provocations which started on September 27 by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan.

The relevant information is collected and processed to determine this damage, and measures are continued to establish the amount of the damage.

The Agency has received information about damage to 160 business entities to date as a result of the provocation of Armenia.

Appeals were received mainly from the cities of Ganja and Naftalan, Terter, Fizuli, Beylagan, Barda, Agdam, Jabrail, and Agjabedi regions.

The damage from the military provocation of Armenia has been caused mostly to family farms (crops, large and small cattle, etc.), shopping centers, shops, catering facilities (canteens, teahouses, cafes, and restaurants), bakeries, gas stations, hotels, pharmacies, barbershops, markets, and other business objects.

The public will be additionally informed about the measures to be taken in connection with the damage.

The agency asks entrepreneurs who were damaged by the military provocations of Armenia to provide relevant information.

For this, business entities can contact by phones (012) 404 04 01 (internal 187) and (055) 200 02 96, as well as to the email address [email protected] or to the website www.smb.gov.az