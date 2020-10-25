Loans of dead servicemen and persons affected by hostilities to be repaid in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted on 21:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24

In these historical days, the banking community of Azerbaijan is next to the army and the state, Trend reports on Saturday with reference to the Public Union "Association of Banks of Azerbaijan". (Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA))

In order to support the military personnel and citizens who suffered as a result of the Armenian provocation, on the recommendation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the banks that are members of the Association unanimously adopted the following decisions:

- Consumer loans of servicemen who died in the battles for the liberation of the occupied lands, interest accrued on them and other payments will be fully repaid.

- Consumer loans of civilians who lost their lives due to the Armenian provocation, interest and other payments accrued on them are fully repaid;

- the calculation of interest on loan obligations to banks of military personnel wounded during military operations, as well as other payments were stopped from September 27, 2020;

- the families of bank employees who died in the battles for the liberation of lands will be paid funds in the amount of their an annual salary;

- bank employees wounded in the hostilities for the liberation of the land will be paid a one-time financial assistance in the amount of their three months' salary.