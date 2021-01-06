Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS)

Economy 6 January 2021 13:17 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

A delegation from Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency got acquainted with the Azerbaijani pavilion during their visit to the Global Village international fair in the UAE, which is held annually in Dubai, Trend reports referring to the agency.

At the fair, the products of a number of Azerbaijani companies are being demonstrated under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand - fruits and vegetables, fruit juices, compotes, honey, tea, jams, sweets, canned food, carpets, national souvenirs, the agency stated.

During his acquaintance with the exhibition, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov met with the management of the Global Village fair.

The great interest of visitors to the pavilion of Azerbaijan and the potential to expand the pavilion in the coming years was highlighted at the meeting.

The Global Village, founded in 1996, is one of the largest international fairs in the world. Since 2019, Azerbaijani companies are represented with the support of the SME Development Agency at the annual fair.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani products at international fair in Dubai (PHOTOS) - Gallery Thumbnail
