Baku Transport Agency talks updates regarding public transport services

Baku Transport Agency (BTA) is working to include option of filling up balance of 'BakiKart' travel cards by non-cash methods, Spokesman for BTA Mais Aghayev told Trend on Jan.12.

According to Aghayev, work in this direction has been active since 2020.

BakiKart is used in Baku to pay for public transport services.

Meanwhile, Aghayev noted that all 320 buses to be imported by Azerbaijan from Turkey will function through contactless payments.

"It’s also planned to transfer to contactless payment a number of remaining buses, which still function through cash payments.

In order to ensure the convenience of citizens, in order to provide them with high-quality and safe services in the field of passenger transportation, the BTA bus fleet is being updated, due to which another 320 new buses of Turkish production will be delivered to Azerbaijan.

