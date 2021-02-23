Hungarian companies ready to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, based on friendly relations, are developing from year to year, and at the same time, there is a stable growth in trade turnover, including import and export, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijani co-chairman of the Azerbaijan and Hungary Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, said.

Babayev made the remark at a meeting with Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi, Trend reports on Feb. 23.

“As a result of mutual interest and efforts, it is possible to expect that a big expansion of these ties can be observed in the coming period,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

Stressing that the Azerbaijani troops, headed by Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, liberated the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, Babayev added that large-scale creative work has already begun on these lands deteriorated by the invaders.

The minister stressed that the willingness of the Hungarian companies to join the creative program in the liberated territories causes gratification.