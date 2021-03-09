Azerbaijan supplies liberated Shusha city with regular water supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's participation in the management of the Khudafarin reservoir with a total capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, built on the Araz River in the Jabrayil district on the border with Iran, has been ensured, Trend reports citing the report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on activities for 2020.

As a result, the water supply for about 250,000 hectares of land and power generation will be significantly improved.

As reported, the consequences of the accident in the water supply system of the Dashalty village have been eliminated.

“Besides, after the repair and restoration work, water supply to the city of Shusha was provided. The necessary measures were taken to organize a regular water supply and eliminate dependence on the Kichik Kirs spring, and the productivity of the Zarysly spring, which provides the city with drinking water, was increased,” the report reads.