Azerbaijan keen to attract US companies in restoration of liberated lands - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is considering the possibility of attracting the US companies to participate in projects in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Nabiyev made the remark at a meeting with Efgan Nifti, Executive Director of the US Caspian Policy Center (CPC), and the centers’ members.

The minister reported on the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years in the field of transport and infrastructure.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also discussed the work done within the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), projects being implemented and planned in the liberated territories.

