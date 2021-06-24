Agriculture Ministry talks wheat harvesting process across Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The wheat has been harvested on more than a half of the sown area, the yield will be higher than last year, Vugar Huseynov, head of the department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend on June 24.

“In accordance with today's data, harvesting has been completed on a 578,250-hectare area, from which 1,832,176 tons of crop have been harvested,” head of the department said.

“The average grain yield is 31.7 centners,” head of the department said. “Until today, 993,115 tons of barley have been harvested from a 321,086-hectare area, and 839,061 tons of wheat from a 257,164-hectare area.”

Huseynov stressed that 1,720 harvesters were involved in the harvesting process.

“Some 977 of them belong to individuals and legal entities,” head of the department added.

“Some 495 harvesters of "Agroservice" OJSC are working in the field,” Huseynov said. “The company's machinery has harvested cereals from a 179,315-hectare area while private harvesters - from a 398,935-hectare area."