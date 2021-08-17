Egypt, Japan discuss cooperation, regional issues
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues of common interest, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to develop cooperation with Japan in many fields, especially in development, economic and investment fields, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
For his part, the Japanese minister affirmed his country's willingness to enhance its relations with Egypt in terms of bilateral economic cooperation and political consultation.
The meeting also touched on a number of regional issues of common interest, including the recent developments in Afghanistan, according to the statement.
