Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held in Baku on September 9, 2021, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, as well as a delegation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission headed by the co-chairs, will take part in the meeting

Bilateral relations in the areas of trade and economy, energy, transport, logistics, industry and information technology, agriculture and food security will be discussed at the meeting.

Following the meeting, a protocol of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission will be signed.

---

