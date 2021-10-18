MUSIAD aims to raise trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The goal of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) is to bring the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey to $15 billion in a short time, Chairman of the Board of the MUSIAD Mahmut Asmaly told Trend.

“Recently, we have witnessed the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region (from Armenian occupation), and Turkish businessmen want to contribute to its economic recovery,” said the chairman.

“To this end, the 25th International Business Forum (IBF-International Business Forum) will be held in Baku on November 14-17. Over 500 Turkish businessmen are expected to participate in the forum. We hope that this will contribute to the emergence of new profitable projects for Azerbaijan. Our goal is to soon bring the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey to $15 billion,” he said.

Asmaly added that the MUSIAD representative office in Azerbaijan has been operating for four years.

“We want to increase the number of its members from the current 60 to 200, and then to 500. MUSIAD has been operating for 31 years. It has 89 branches in Turkey, 255 abroad. The ranks of the Association have more than 11,000 members,” added the chairman.