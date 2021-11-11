Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

The state budget for 2022 is the largest in the 30-year history of Azerbaijan's independence, First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Construction Ali Huseynli said during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

According to the information, the committees of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission are holding a joint meeting.

It is reported that the meeting discusses the documents included in the package of the state budget for 2022.

The main expenditures of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2022 were established and determined within the framework of the implementation of the project "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development", which will amount to about 30 billion manats ($17.6 billion) next year, according to the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for next year.