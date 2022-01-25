Positive trend noted in enhancement of tax administration in Azerbaijan – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
There is a positive trend in enhancement of tax administration and, hence, in related quality indicators in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.
“Although in 2021 the number of mobile tax inspections decreased by 4.5 times compared to 2018, the amount of assessed tax per 1 mobile tax inspection increased by 4 times during the period,” the minister tweeted.
“The share of voluntary tax payments in tax revenues of the non-oil sector is close to 90 percent,” he said.
