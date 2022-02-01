Azerbaijan reveals banks issuing highest amount of soft loans
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided soft loans worth 130.6 million manat ($76.8 million) to finance 1,902 projects in 2021, Trend reports citing the fund.
Below is a list of authorized credit organizations that provided the largest amount of soft loans last year:
|
Name
|
Amount of loans
|
"Bank Respublika" OJSC
|
20.3 million manat ($11.9 million)
|
"PashaBank" OJSC
|
17.5 million manat ($10.3 million)
|
"Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan" OJSC
|
17.3 million manat ($10.1 million)
|
"АВВ" OJSC
|
17 million manat ($10 million)
|
"Rabitabank" OJSC
|
10.1 million manat ($5.9 million)
