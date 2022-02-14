EU, World Bank to sign grant agreement in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A grant agreement between the European Union (EU) and the World Bank (WB) will be signed on February 16, 2022 in Baku, the WB Baku office told Trend.

According to the agency, the document provides for the provision of technical assistance to the government of Azerbaijan in several areas.

"The paper will be signed by WB Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael and Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko. The agreement is valid for three years and costs $5.25 million," the WB Baku office said.

Furthermore, the document envisages four priority areas of EU activity in Azerbaijan and five national priorities for Azerbaijan.