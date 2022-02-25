Upcoming years to be new stage in strategic dev't of Azerbaijani economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

This and the next four years will be a new stage in the strategic development of the Azerbaijani economy, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during a conference on "Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: towards voluntary action through digital transformation," Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, in the mentioned period, it’s planned to strengthen competitiveness, innovation orientation and financial stability of national economy.

He noted that until 2026, it’s envisioned to boost drivers of sustainable economic growth, reintegrate the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] into the economy of Azerbaijan.

“The new strategy for socio-economic development for 2022-2026 is aimed at expanding public-private partnerships in all sectors of the economy, significantly improving the quality of the ecosystem," the minister further said.

Besides, according to him, the strategy envisions the sustainable development of human capital, the creation of favorable conditions for the widespread use of the digital economy and innovation.

"At the new stage, the main sources of Azerbaijan's economic growth will be investments from the private sector and the non-oil sector," added Jabbarov.

