...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 3 June 2022 13:41
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Work is underway to design the construction of ten reservoirs, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJCS Zakir Guliyev told Trend.

"Commission for the rational use of water resources in Azerbaijan is currently discussing issues related to the design of ten reservoirs, and their construction is expected on the rivers of Greater Caucasus mountain," Guliyev said.

Guliyev added that it is planned to build large reservoirs on the Hakari and Bargushad rivers [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to build more reservoirs (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more