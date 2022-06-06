Azerbaijan, Russian Perm Krai discuss economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. It is planned to build a logistics center in Russian Perm Krai for the storage of agricultural products from Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media

This center will allow supplying agricultural products not only to residents of the Prikamye region (part of Perm Krai), but also to neighboring regions.

“Now deliveries of fruit and vegetable products to Perm Krai are in transit through other regions, which leads to its cost. Direct transportation will help to save on transport costs and, accordingly, to reduce prices for the end consumers,” Governor of Perm Dmitry Mahonin said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov.

According to Mahonin, it is planned to increase the volume of deliveries of livestock products to Azerbaijan, such as milk, products of its processing and meat of cattle, also confectionery goods.

Azerbaijani deputy minister emphasized that it is important to consider all conditions for farmers supplying products for export, in particular, it is necessary to determine the supply routes, their distance, cost of transportation and storage of products, because vegetables, fruits, milk, meat are perishable products and businessmen should not suffer losses.

According to the sides, one of the options for the organization of trade turnover is containerized transport, including within the framework of Agroexpress logistics project, which will allow not only to establish mutual deliveries on simplified customs and phytosanitary procedures but also to organize the transit of goods through both countries.

In addition, the participants noted that it is necessary to provide entrepreneurs with tools for organizing foreign deliveries.

It was proposed to organize a working group on export and import issues, as a result of the meeting, which should work out the terms of reciprocal deliveries, customs payments, taxes, transport costs and other areas of cooperation.