Unified approach to digitalization should be developed for each transport - TRACECA chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. A unified approach to digitalization should be developed for each mode of transport, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) Asset Assavbayev said at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development of the UN ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) held in New York on July 5, the press service of the PS IGC told Trend.

According to Assavbayev, ensuring sustainable transport links plays a key role in cargo transportation.

"The shifting to digital solutions for all modes of transport at the international level should be harmonized. In addition, the transfer of checkpoints to digital format is important, which should complement the digitalization of the transportation process,” he noted.

“It’s necessary to ensure coordinated actions for the organization of processes throughout the transportation of goods. Thus, the deepening of partnership relations between the governments of the countries of the region and business in strengthening links between all modes of transport plays a significant role," stressed the official.