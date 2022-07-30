Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 60.129 manat (2.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,945.1225 manat, up by 40.8102 manat (1.41 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 18 2,914.9645 July 25 2,935.3985 July 19 2,905.844 July 26 2,926.9580 July 20 2,910.706 July 27 2,915.2195 July 21 2,877.3265 July 28 2,952.5090 July 22 2,912.7205 July 29 2,995.5275 Average weekly 2,904.3123 Average weekly 2,945.1225

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.5798 manat (8.16 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.3237 manat, growing by 0.4587 manat (1.44 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 18 32.0134 July 25 31.5996 July 19 31.7993 July 26 31.4840 July 20 31.9979 July 27 31.5733 July 21 31.6605 July 28 32.7822 July 22 31.8538 July 29 34.1794 Average weekly 31.8650 Average weekly 32.3237

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 33.49 manat (2.25 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,504.1328 manat, which was 26.4129 manat (1.79 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 18 1,466.029 July 25 1,487.4830 July 19 1,469.123 July 26 1,506.5655 July 20 1,505.979 July 27 1,486.4800 July 21 1,460.5805 July 28 1,519.1625 July 22 1,486.888 July 29 1,520.9730 Average weekly 1,477.7199 Average weekly 1,504.1328

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 185.9545 manat (5.49 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,457.9819 manat, up by 248.8579 manat (7.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.