Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 60.129 manat (2.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,945.1225 manat, up by 40.8102 manat (1.41 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 18
|
2,914.9645
|
July 25
|
2,935.3985
|
July 19
|
2,905.844
|
July 26
|
2,926.9580
|
July 20
|
2,910.706
|
July 27
|
2,915.2195
|
July 21
|
2,877.3265
|
July 28
|
2,952.5090
|
July 22
|
2,912.7205
|
July 29
|
2,995.5275
|
Average weekly
|
2,904.3123
|
Average weekly
|
2,945.1225
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.5798 manat (8.16 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.3237 manat, growing by 0.4587 manat (1.44 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 18
|
32.0134
|
July 25
|
31.5996
|
July 19
|
31.7993
|
July 26
|
31.4840
|
July 20
|
31.9979
|
July 27
|
31.5733
|
July 21
|
31.6605
|
July 28
|
32.7822
|
July 22
|
31.8538
|
July 29
|
34.1794
|
Average weekly
|
31.8650
|
Average weekly
|
32.3237
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 33.49 manat (2.25 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,504.1328 manat, which was 26.4129 manat (1.79 percent) more than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 18
|
1,466.029
|
July 25
|
1,487.4830
|
July 19
|
1,469.123
|
July 26
|
1,506.5655
|
July 20
|
1,505.979
|
July 27
|
1,486.4800
|
July 21
|
1,460.5805
|
July 28
|
1,519.1625
|
July 22
|
1,486.888
|
July 29
|
1,520.9730
|
Average weekly
|
1,477.7199
|
Average weekly
|
1,504.1328
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 185.9545 manat (5.49 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,457.9819 manat, up by 248.8579 manat (7.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 18
|
3,198.686
|
July 25
|
3,385.0570
|
July 19
|
3,204.7805
|
July 26
|
3,422.5335
|
July 20
|
3,225.087
|
July 27
|
3,438.9725
|
July 21
|
3,183.3945
|
July 28
|
3,472.3350
|
July 22
|
3,233.672
|
July 29
|
3,571.0115
|
Average weekly
|
3,209.124
|
Average weekly
|
3,457.9819