...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 30 July 2022 15:32 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 60.129 manat (2.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,945.1225 manat, up by 40.8102 manat (1.41 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 18

2,914.9645

July 25

2,935.3985

July 19

2,905.844

July 26

2,926.9580

July 20

2,910.706

July 27

2,915.2195

July 21

2,877.3265

July 28

2,952.5090

July 22

2,912.7205

July 29

2,995.5275

Average weekly

2,904.3123

Average weekly

2,945.1225

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.5798 manat (8.16 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.3237 manat, growing by 0.4587 manat (1.44 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 18

32.0134

July 25

31.5996

July 19

31.7993

July 26

31.4840

July 20

31.9979

July 27

31.5733

July 21

31.6605

July 28

32.7822

July 22

31.8538

July 29

34.1794

Average weekly

31.8650

Average weekly

32.3237

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged up by 33.49 manat (2.25 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,504.1328 manat, which was 26.4129 manat (1.79 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 18

1,466.029

July 25

1,487.4830

July 19

1,469.123

July 26

1,506.5655

July 20

1,505.979

July 27

1,486.4800

July 21

1,460.5805

July 28

1,519.1625

July 22

1,486.888

July 29

1,520.9730

Average weekly

1,477.7199

Average weekly

1,504.1328

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 185.9545 manat (5.49 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,457.9819 manat, up by 248.8579 manat (7.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 18

3,198.686

July 25

3,385.0570

July 19

3,204.7805

July 26

3,422.5335

July 20

3,225.087

July 27

3,438.9725

July 21

3,183.3945

July 28

3,472.3350

July 22

3,233.672

July 29

3,571.0115

Average weekly

3,209.124

Average weekly

3,457.9819
