Bulgaria to start talks on boosting gas supplies from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Bulgaria will start talks on increasing the volume of natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan next week, Rosen Hristov, Bulgarian Energy Minister, said, Trend reports via Bulgarian media.

"We managed to agree on the unloading place in Turkey at a competitive price, and this allowed us to accept the offer of Cheniere Energy company to supply one tanker of liquefied natural gas for October," the minister said.

According to the minister, this amount covers only about one-third of the Bulgarian gas consumption. Bulgaria expects another third from Azerbaijan, and the government will have to negotiate with other suppliers for the remaining third by October.

"For November and December, we could not find slots for liquefied natural gas at a cost-effective price," Hristov added.