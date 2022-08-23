MasterCard and Central Bank of Türkiye negotiating recognition of Azerbaijani installment cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. MasterCard continues to negotiate with the Central Bank of Türkiye on the recognition of Azerbaijani installment cards in Türkiye, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, work on this issue continues and it's planned to provide Azerbaijani installment cardholders with the opportunity to make payments in installments in Türkiye in the near future.

MasterCard began negotiating with the Central Bank of Türkiye on this issue back in 2021.