...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

MasterCard and Central Bank of Türkiye negotiating recognition of Azerbaijani installment cards

Economy Materials 23 August 2022 12:20 (UTC +04:00)
MasterCard and Central Bank of Türkiye negotiating recognition of Azerbaijani installment cards

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. MasterCard continues to negotiate with the Central Bank of Türkiye on the recognition of Azerbaijani installment cards in Türkiye, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, work on this issue continues and it's planned to provide Azerbaijani installment cardholders with the opportunity to make payments in installments in Türkiye in the near future.

MasterCard began negotiating with the Central Bank of Türkiye on this issue back in 2021.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more