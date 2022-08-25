Azerbaijan names number of Turkish companies involved in road works in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The construction of road infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is being carried out by Azerbaijani and Turkish companies, Board Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, five Turkish companies are involved in these works.

"The structures of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and other Azerbaijani companies are involved in the construction of other roads. Not a single foreign state company is involved in the work in the road system," he added.