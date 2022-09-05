Global food shortage becoming real threat - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. One of the global problems and challenges in the modern period is the reliable and sustainable provision of food to the populations of the country, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FSA) Goshgar Tahmazli said while speaking a regional event in Azerbaijan's Baku on the topic 'Innovations in the field of plant health to ensure food security', Trend reports.

According to him, currently, the countries of the world and various international organizations are doing a lot of work to overcome food shortages and hunger.

"Nevertheless, it should be noted that in recent years due to the rising prices of energy, means of production, abrupt climate change, reduction of water resources, military conflicts and other negative factors, there has been a significant increase in food prices, and its shortage is becoming a real threat," Tahmazli stated.