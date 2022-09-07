Russia's Novosibirsk region to send business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Novosibirsk region of Russia plans to send a business mission to Azerbaijan, Minister of Economic Development of Novosibirsk region Lev Reshetnikov said this, Trend reports via Russian media.

"Today Novosibirsk is actively engaged in promoting the region on the international market. This year, products and services of Novosibirsk were presented at the international exhibitions and fairs in Moscow, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus," he stated.

According to Reshetnikov, participation in international exhibitions is planned.

"The participation in international exhibitions in Kazakhstan, Türkiye, India, dedicated to transport and logistics, are scheduled for September. Specialists and businessmen from Novosibirsk will go to these exhibitions in order to establish new logistic chains. Furthermore, the region is planning to send business missions to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan," he added.