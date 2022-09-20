Central Bank of Azerbaijan restores licenses of number of insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has restored the insurance agent licenses of 23 individuals, Trend reports citing the CBA.
According to the bank, the decision was made on June 28 in accordance with the Law of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activities'.
Insurance agents have removed all the circumstances, having caused the license suspension, the CBA said.
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been restored:
|
No.
|
Insurance agent
|
License issue date
|
License number
|
1
|
Durdana Abbasova
|
28.04.2009
|
000099
|
2
|
Niyamaddin Akhundov
|
25.09.2009
|
000257
|
3
|
Elkhan Jalilov
|
05.10.2018
|
SA-0087
|
4
|
Teymur Akhmedov
|
30.03.2012
|
000604
|
5
|
Vugar Aliyev
|
29.01.2010
|
000309
|
6
|
Sabina Aliyeva
|
05.10.2018
|
SA-0054
|
7
|
Azer Asazada
|
03.03.2011
|
000403
|
8
|
Jeyhun Askerov
|
24.05.2012
|
000661
|
9
|
Aygun Askarova
|
31.05.2021
|
SA-0218
|
10
|
Konul Askarova
|
17.12.2020
|
SA-0182
|
11
|
Gunay Huseynova
|
05.10.2018
|
SA-0096
|
12
|
Elnar Ibrahimov
|
30.03.2012
|
000614
|
13
|
Ilkham Ismayilov
|
18.03.2011
|
000417
|
14
|
Konul Mammadaliyev
|
16.11.2009
|
000285
|
15
|
Murad Mammadov
|
24.06.2021
|
SA-0222
|
16
|
Shahriyar Mammadov
|
05.10.2018
|
SA-0084
|
17
|
Fatima Mammadova
|
24.06.2021
|
SA-0221
|
18
|
Alinur Nahiyev
|
19.03.2012
|
000594
|
19
|
Nazim Garakhanov
|
02.04.2019
|
SA-0144
|
20
|
Nurlan Garayev
|
29.02.2016
|
088448
|
21
|
Elchin Guliyev
|
05.10.2018
|
SA-0094
|
22
|
Gudrat Guliyev
|
19.03.2014
|
080551
|
23
|
Fisunkar Sayidzada
|
29.01.2010
|
000306