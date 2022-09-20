...
Central Bank of Azerbaijan restores licenses of number of insurance agents

Economy Materials 20 September 2022 10:51 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has restored the insurance agent licenses of 23 individuals, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the bank, the decision was made on June 28 in accordance with the Law of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activities'.

Insurance agents have removed all the circumstances, having caused the license suspension, the CBA said.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been restored:

No.

Insurance agent

License issue date

License number

1

Durdana Abbasova

28.04.2009

000099

2

Niyamaddin Akhundov

25.09.2009

000257

3

Elkhan Jalilov

05.10.2018

SA-0087

4

Teymur Akhmedov

30.03.2012

000604

5

Vugar Aliyev

29.01.2010

000309

6

Sabina Aliyeva

05.10.2018

SA-0054

7

Azer Asazada

03.03.2011

000403

8

Jeyhun Askerov

24.05.2012

000661

9

Aygun Askarova

31.05.2021

SA-0218

10

Konul Askarova

17.12.2020

SA-0182

11

Gunay Huseynova

05.10.2018

SA-0096

12

Elnar Ibrahimov

30.03.2012

000614

13

Ilkham Ismayilov

18.03.2011

000417

14

Konul Mammadaliyev

16.11.2009

000285

15

Murad Mammadov

24.06.2021

SA-0222

16

Shahriyar Mammadov

05.10.2018

SA-0084

17

Fatima Mammadova

24.06.2021

SA-0221

18

Alinur Nahiyev

19.03.2012

000594

19

Nazim Garakhanov

02.04.2019

SA-0144

20

Nurlan Garayev

29.02.2016

088448

21

Elchin Guliyev

05.10.2018

SA-0094

22

Gudrat Guliyev

19.03.2014

080551

23

Fisunkar Sayidzada

29.01.2010

000306
