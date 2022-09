Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.493 manat (0.02 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,833.1384 manat, down by 53.8033 manat (1.86 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 12 2,911.8565 September 19 2,836.2800 September 13 2,927.1535 September 20 2,844.0405 September 14 2,897.2845 September 21 2,826.2160 September 15 2,868.2910 September 22 2,822.3825 September 16 2,829.1230 September 23 2,836.7730 Average weekly 2,886.9417 Average weekly 2,833.1384

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 0.2234 manat (0.68 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 33.0085 manat, which was 0.2005 manat (0.61 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 12 32.1195 September 19 33.0140 September 13 33.4425 September 20 33.0759 September 14 32.8586 September 21 32.7661 September 15 33.0663 September 22 32.9490 September 16 32.5732 September 23 33.2374 Average weekly 32.8080 Average weekly 33.0085

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 15.946 manat (1.03 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,548.4348 manat, which was 25.9267 manat (1.7 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 12 1,491.5375 September 19 1,541.0245 September 13 1,536.2560 September 20 1,563.0310 September 14 1,507.2540 September 21 1,575.4665 September 15 1,538.0750 September 22 1,537.5735 September 16 1,539.4180 September 23 1,525.0785 Average weekly 1,522.5081 Average weekly 1,548.4348

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 47.5065 manat (1.32 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,646.1549 manat, up by 1.3889 manat (0.04 percent) compared to the preceding week.