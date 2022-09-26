Azerbaijan's Amrahbank property to be put up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank OJSC which is being liquidated will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on October 12, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank's immovable property includes non-residential premises at the following addresses: 12 Azerbaijan Avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city (35,4 square meters), 80/12 Suleyman Taghizadeh street, Yasamal district, Baku city (31 square meters) and 80/12 Suleyman Taghizadeh street, Yasamal district, Baku city (22,2 square meters).

Their starting price is 280,000 manat ($164,705), 245,000 manat ($144,117) and 175,500 manat ($103,235), respectively.

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: 27 Badamdar Highway, Sabayil district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67.