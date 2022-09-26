Azerbaijan's SMBDA reviews Turkish "Bermmak" company's possible investments in construction industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports citing SMBDA Chairman of the Management Board Orkhan Mammadov's Twitter post.

As the agency noted, Mammadov met with the Director General of the Turkish "Bermmak" company Hidir Akyurek.

The sides explored ways of the company's investment in Azerbaijan's tile industry, as well as discussed support services provided by the SMBDA, the chairman tweeted.