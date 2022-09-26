Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's ASCO makes new appointments to board

Economy Materials 26 September 2022 16:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ASCO makes new appointments to board

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has made two new appointments to the board, the company told Trend.

Following the changes, Zaur Naghiyev and Tariyel Mirzoyev have been appointed to the posts of deputy chairmen of ASCO.

Naghiyev was appointed Deputy Chairman for Legal Affairs, Human Resources and International Relations, while Mirzoyev – was Deputy Chairman for Strategic Development and Investment Projects.

The ASCO Management Board is chaired by Rauf Valiyev.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more