Azerbaijani Central Bank aims at maximum reduction of inflation

Economy Materials 28 October 2022 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is aimed at maximum reduction of inflation in the country, Board Chairman of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to him, after the raising of the discount rate, the bank's analysts observe positive changes in the market.

"The change in discount rate in one direction or another has a real impact on inflation. When the corridor that CBA sets is reached, the discount rate will be changed in the direction of revitalizing the financial market, rather than containing it," Kazimov added.

