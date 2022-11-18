Azerbaijani minister announces data on GDP growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The GDP of Azerbaijan from January to October 2022 was 111,028 manat ($65,3 billion), Trend reports citing the Twitter account of Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

"In January-October of this year, compared to the relevant period of the previous year, the GDP increased by 5.2 percent and reached 111,028 billion manat ($65,3 billion), while the nonoil-gas sector grew by 9.7 percent and amounted to 56,055 billion manat ($32.9 billion)," stated in the publication.