Azerbaijan discloses production volume of mulberry seedlings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Nearly one million local mulberry seedlings were produced and prepared for planting this year as part of comprehensive measures in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, the cultivation of mulberry seedlings adapted to local conditions with the aim of increasing the fodder base in sericulture continues.

The seedlings are planned to be planted on the territory of sericulture districts and worm farms, as well as in forest belts specially allocated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

For the aim of preventing damage to the root parts, specially packed seedlings were delivered to the Barda enterprise for drying silkworm cocoons, from where they were distributed among the districts.

Mulberry leaves, in particular, are intended to feed the silkworm.

In 40 districts, by the end of the year, the process of laying foundation gardens based on locally produced seedlings will be completed, added the Ministry of Agriculture.