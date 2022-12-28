Azerbaijan builds new road tunnel in Tovuz (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. By order of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, a road tunnel has been built under the Baku–Boyuk Kasik rail line, running through Tovuz, following the Presidential Decree on the construction of a new road junction on the mentioned rail line section, the Agency told Trend.

The total length of a covered part of the 420 meter-long highway tunnel constitutes 30 meters.

"The four traffic-lane road tunnel's covered section is 11 meter width. The construction of side roads and pedestrian sidewalks of 120 and 150 meters in each direction is also part of the Agency's project," said the statement.

