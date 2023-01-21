Azerbaijan's economy minister, chairman of Credit Suisse discuss cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed the possibilities of cooperation with the Chairman of one of the largest banks in Switzerland Credit Suisse Axel Lehmann, Trend reports via the minister’s tweet.

According to the tweet, cooperation issues were discussed within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum.

Besides, during the meeting with Lehmann, held on January 18 within participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the Davos Economic Forum, issues of ensuring financial stability in the face of global challenges, as well as economic opportunities and cooperation outlook were discussed, the tweet added.

Will be updated