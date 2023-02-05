Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.1775 manat (0.86 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 3.7077 manat (0.11 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,280.4781 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
January 23
|
3,280.4305
|
January 30
|
3,285.6665
|
January 24
|
3,286.4910
|
January 31
|
3,263.9065
|
January 25
|
3,277.9230
|
February 1
|
3,274.3275
|
January 26
|
3,309.4070
|
February 2
|
3,321.0010
|
January 27
|
3,266.6775
|
February 3
|
3,257.4890
|
Average weekly
|
3,284.1858
|
Average weekly
|
3,280.4781
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.2494 manat (0.62 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3491 manat, which was 0.0255 manat (0.06 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
January 23
|
40,7906
|
January 30
|
40,2288
|
January 24
|
40,0163
|
January 31
|
40,1687
|
January 25
|
39,9934
|
February 1
|
40,2393
|
January 26
|
40,5660
|
February 2
|
41,1294
|
January 27
|
40,5068
|
February 3
|
39,9794
|
Average weekly
|
40,3746
|
Average weekly
|
40,3491
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 5.083 manat (0.29 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 42.6411 manat (2.41 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,729.1448 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
January 23
|
1,780.3930
|
January 30
|
1,737.4850
|
January 24
|
1,791.0520
|
January 31
|
1,715.5975
|
January 25
|
1,795.7865
|
February 1
|
1,724.0550
|
January 26
|
1,767.0225
|
February 2
|
1,726.0185
|
January 27
|
1,724.6755
|
February 3
|
1,742.5680
|
Average weekly
|
1,771.7859
|
Average weekly
|
1,729.1448
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 29.427 manat (1.05 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 94.6492 manat (3.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,818.2821 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
January 23
|
2,964,1965
|
January 30
|
2809,3095
|
January 24
|
2,921.1525
|
January 31
|
2,796.0665
|
January 25
|
2,945.6750
|
February 1
|
2,806.5980
|
January 26
|
2,902.7500
|
February 2
|
2,840.7000
|
January 27
|
2,830.8825
|
February 3
|
2,838.7365
|
Average weekly
|
2,912.9313
|
Average weekly
|
2,818.2821