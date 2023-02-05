Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 5 February 2023 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.1775 manat (0.86 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 3.7077 manat (0.11 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,280.4781 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

January 23

3,280.4305

January 30

3,285.6665

January 24

3,286.4910

January 31

3,263.9065

January 25

3,277.9230

February 1

3,274.3275

January 26

3,309.4070

February 2

3,321.0010

January 27

3,266.6775

February 3

3,257.4890

Average weekly

3,284.1858

Average weekly

3,280.4781

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.2494 manat (0.62 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3491 manat, which was 0.0255 manat (0.06 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

January 23

40,7906

January 30

40,2288

January 24

40,0163

January 31

40,1687

January 25

39,9934

February 1

40,2393

January 26

40,5660

February 2

41,1294

January 27

40,5068

February 3

39,9794

Average weekly

40,3746

Average weekly

40,3491

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 5.083 manat (0.29 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 42.6411 manat (2.41 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,729.1448 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

January 23

1,780.3930

January 30

1,737.4850

January 24

1,791.0520

January 31

1,715.5975

January 25

1,795.7865

February 1

1,724.0550

January 26

1,767.0225

February 2

1,726.0185

January 27

1,724.6755

February 3

1,742.5680

Average weekly

1,771.7859

Average weekly

1,729.1448

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 29.427 manat (1.05 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 94.6492 manat (3.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,818.2821 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

January 23

2,964,1965

January 30

2809,3095

January 24

2,921.1525

January 31

2,796.0665

January 25

2,945.6750

February 1

2,806.5980

January 26

2,902.7500

February 2

2,840.7000

January 27

2,830.8825

February 3

2,838.7365

Average weekly

2,912.9313

Average weekly

2,818.2821
