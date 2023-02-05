Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.1775 manat (0.86 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 3.7077 manat (0.11 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,280.4781 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 23 3,280.4305 January 30 3,285.6665 January 24 3,286.4910 January 31 3,263.9065 January 25 3,277.9230 February 1 3,274.3275 January 26 3,309.4070 February 2 3,321.0010 January 27 3,266.6775 February 3 3,257.4890 Average weekly 3,284.1858 Average weekly 3,280.4781

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.2494 manat (0.62 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3491 manat, which was 0.0255 manat (0.06 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 23 40,7906 January 30 40,2288 January 24 40,0163 January 31 40,1687 January 25 39,9934 February 1 40,2393 January 26 40,5660 February 2 41,1294 January 27 40,5068 February 3 39,9794 Average weekly 40,3746 Average weekly 40,3491

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 5.083 manat (0.29 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 42.6411 manat (2.41 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,729.1448 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 23 1,780.3930 January 30 1,737.4850 January 24 1,791.0520 January 31 1,715.5975 January 25 1,795.7865 February 1 1,724.0550 January 26 1,767.0225 February 2 1,726.0185 January 27 1,724.6755 February 3 1,742.5680 Average weekly 1,771.7859 Average weekly 1,729.1448

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 29.427 manat (1.05 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 94.6492 manat (3.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,818.2821 manat.