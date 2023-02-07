Azerbaijan, Pakistan to sign preferential trade agreement - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan and Pakistan plan to sign Preferential Trade Agreement, which will help boost business links between the countries, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, said, Trend reports via Pakistani media.

He made the remark during his visit to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), where he met Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President of SCCI.

Farhadov added that the trade turnover between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has increase three times in 2022, through joint efforts from both sides.

As Malik pointed out, Pakistan is keen to untap the economic potential existing between the two countries, noting that, in this regard, SCCI plans to send a trade delegation to Azerbaijan.

The sides agreed on putting joint efforts to promoted direct business-to-business linkages.