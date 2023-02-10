Azerbaijan discloses volume of investments to be made in local entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan issued more than 570 investment promotion documents to over 470 entrepreneurs from 2016 through 2022, Mikayil, Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports citing his Twitter publication.

According to the minister, as a result of the projects to be implemented by the entrepreneurs, an estimated 5.5 billion manat ($3.2 billion) will be invested, and up to 38,000 new jobs will be created.

At the same time, 14 percent of the projects will be executed in Baku city and surrounding settlements, and 86 percent - in the regions, Jabbarov added.