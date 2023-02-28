ASCO offers freight traffic services for entrepreneurs at “Baku SME house”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Entrepreneurs wishing to use the freight traffic services of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) are allowed to apply to the “Baku SME house”, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In the SME house, ASCO provides entrepreneurs with services on receiving orders, coordinating, and informing about their execution.

The “Baku SME house” is a single center for providing business services, which was opened on January 6, 2023. It serves entrepreneurs from Monday through Friday (38 C, Ziya Bunyadov Ave., Baku). Here entrepreneurs are provided with more than 250 services by nearly 50 public and private organizations.

Business entities can contact the “Baku SME house” for services related to business registration, tax issues, licenses, certificates of food origin and safety, permits for various activities, customs services, an extract from the state property register, subsidies for the agricultural sector, permission for advertising in open spaces, utilities, banking, insurance, leasing, etc., necessary for entrepreneurial activity.