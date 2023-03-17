Resident of Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park exports large batch of equipment to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Elberg LLC, a resident of the Hajigabul Industrial Park, will supply $1.5 million in equipment to Uzbekistan, the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Elberg will supply equipment used in the production of metal structures and building materials to Uzbekistan.

"This is the first export contract carried out by residents of the Hajigabul Industrial Park. In addition, Elberg LLC is negotiating the export of its products to Georgia and the countries of Central Asia," the agency said.

Elberg LLC manufactures equipment for the production of building materials. Up until now, 3.5 million manat ($2.05 million) has been invested in the enterprise and over 40 jobs have been created.